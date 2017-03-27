Arkansas Readies For 8 Executions, De...

Arkansas Readies For 8 Executions, Despite Outcry Over Pace, Method

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Melissa Cassidy testifies before the Arkansas Parole Board on March 24 in Little Rock, Ark. The board was considering a clemency request from inmate Stacey Johnson, who was convicted of killing Cassidy's sister, Carol Heath, and is scheduled for execution on April 20. Faced with an expiring supply of a controversial sedative, the state of Arkansas plans to execute eight men over 11 days - a pace that is unprecedented in recent U.S. history and that has been criticized by lawyers and former corrections officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) 3 hr Capt Obvious 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 27 Monterray 6
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega... Mar 26 Honestly 5
News Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06) Mar 25 Megan 3
naacp Mar 23 truth 3
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC