Arkansas Readies For 8 Executions, Despite Outcry Over Pace, Method
Melissa Cassidy testifies before the Arkansas Parole Board on March 24 in Little Rock, Ark. The board was considering a clemency request from inmate Stacey Johnson, who was convicted of killing Cassidy's sister, Carol Heath, and is scheduled for execution on April 20. Faced with an expiring supply of a controversial sedative, the state of Arkansas plans to execute eight men over 11 days - a pace that is unprecedented in recent U.S. history and that has been criticized by lawyers and former corrections officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Capt Obvious
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Monterray
|6
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Should the U.S. use drone strike's against Mega...
|Mar 26
|Honestly
|5
|Sheriff's detective seeks to shut down anti-Mas... (Nov '06)
|Mar 25
|Megan
|3
|naacp
|Mar 23
|truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC