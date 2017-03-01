Arkansas legislator wants to pack hea...

Arkansas legislator wants to pack heat at state Capitol

" Despite metal detectors and armed guards at the doors to the Capitol and leading to galleries overlooking the Arkansas House, a state lawmaker says he would feel safer if he was allowed to pack his own heat. Republican Rep. Mickey Gates is proposing that lawmakers licensed to carry a concealed handgun be allowed to bring their weapons into the Arkansas Capitol and other publicly owned facilities throughout the state.

