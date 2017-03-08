Arkansas governor: GOP health bill is 'inadequate' for state

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at a news conference Wednesday, speaks out in support of the bill to separate Robert E. Lee's name from the holiday now shared with Martin Luther King Jr., setting a state memorial day for Lee in October. LITTLE ROCK - Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a Republican proposal to replace the federal health overhaul is "inadequate" for Arkansas, but says the U.S. House should move forward with the proposal so the Senate can address concerns he and other governors have raised.

