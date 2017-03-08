Arkansas governor: GOP health bill is 'inadequate' for state
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at a news conference Wednesday, speaks out in support of the bill to separate Robert E. Lee's name from the holiday now shared with Martin Luther King Jr., setting a state memorial day for Lee in October. LITTLE ROCK - Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a Republican proposal to replace the federal health overhaul is "inadequate" for Arkansas, but says the U.S. House should move forward with the proposal so the Senate can address concerns he and other governors have raised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Earth Whisperer
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Guest
|1,775
|Health Care services Available
|Mar 4
|Nina
|1
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Mar 3
|Male reg silver lab
|2
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 27
|Lavey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC