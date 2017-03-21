Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in the governor's conference room inside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, before signing a bill moving the state's Robert E. Lee holiday to October. Until Hutchison signed the bill, Arkansas had celebrated Lee and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day in January.
