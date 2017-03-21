Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Lu...

Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in the governor's conference room inside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, before signing a bill moving the state's Robert E. Lee holiday to October. Until Hutchison signed the bill, Arkansas had celebrated Lee and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 8 hr Guest 27
News Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06) 14 hr lol 6
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare 14 hr lol 3
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... 14 hr lol 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15) Mar 17 Longhaul 5
downtown Mar 13 downtown 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC