Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed
In this March 6, 2017, photo, Arkansas state Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, of Paragould, speaks in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Little Rock for his bill that would prohibit the general release of videotape depicting the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. A recording of a Trumann officer being shot dead in 2011 continues to pop up in social media feeds of the officer's family nearly six years later.
