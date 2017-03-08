Arkansas considers banning videos sho...

Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this March 6, 2017, photo, Arkansas state Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, of Paragould, speaks in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Little Rock for his bill that would prohibit the general release of videotape depicting the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. A recording of a Trumann officer being shot dead in 2011 continues to pop up in social media feeds of the officer's family nearly six years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Ulbye 20,884
Health Care services Available Mar 4 Nina 1
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Mar 3 Male reg silver lab 2
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
iP addresses can be traced Feb 27 Lavey 4
News Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant Feb 27 spytheweb 6
Looking for family of Roy lee thomas sr (Mar '15) Feb 25 fred 2
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC