Agreement reached on corporate giveaway transparency
Arkansas Business reports that Rep. Warwick Sabin of Little Rock has withdrawn a bill to require the state to compile data on incentives given to lure business in return for a promise from the Arkansas Economic Development Department to begin reporting such information online. More important than a central point to see a tally of money given away by the state is a reliable ongoing measurement of what the state gets in return for its corporate welfare payments.
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Ulysses gore jr
|7 hr
|Unique45
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
|Chili's
|Mar 13
|I love them
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Mar 13
|PearlyWhites
|9
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|Mar 12
|Capt Obvious
|2
