Agreement reached on corporate giveaway transparency

13 hrs ago

Arkansas Business reports that Rep. Warwick Sabin of Little Rock has withdrawn a bill to require the state to compile data on incentives given to lure business in return for a promise from the Arkansas Economic Development Department to begin reporting such information online. More important than a central point to see a tally of money given away by the state is a reliable ongoing measurement of what the state gets in return for its corporate welfare payments.

