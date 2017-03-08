Adron Benton is Vandergriff boy in likely drowning
Adron Benton is the name of the 6-year-old Vandergriff Elementary boy who went missing from the school playground Tuesday afternoon. The boy was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a nearby residence.
