Accelerated executions: Arkansas plans 8 over 10-day period
Her agency will attempt to conduct four double-executions within a 10-day period in ... . FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, prisoners ride wagons from their jobs in agricultural fields surrounding the Cummins and Varner units of the Arkansas Department of Correction complex near Varner, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|13 hr
|Guest
|27
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|18 hr
|lol
|6
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|18 hr
|lol
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|18 hr
|lol
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC