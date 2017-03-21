A look at the inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas in April
This combination of file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Don William Davis, left, and Bruce Earl Ward. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|3 hr
|Capt Obvious
|4
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|3 hr
|Capt Obvious
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|17 hr
|Guest
|27
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|lol
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|X-Files: John Podesta Regrets Not Telling Us Ab... (Feb '15)
|Mar 17
|Longhaul
|5
|downtown
|Mar 13
|downtown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC