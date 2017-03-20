A civics test for thee, but not for me, House committee decides
The Arkansas legislature earlier this session enacted a law to require students to pass the test required to become a naturalized citizen to graduate from high school. Rep. John Walker of Little Rock was among those who objected to putting another testing burden on students.
