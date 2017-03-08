2 Little Rock officers cleared in death of man in their custody
A man stopped breathing and was later pronounced dead after being taken into custody at this home at 71 Red Gate Drive in southwest Little Rock on Thursday evening. Little Rock police said Thursday that two officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after a man died in their custody in August.
