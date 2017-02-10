World's oldest known gorilla is at Little Rock Zoo
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The oldest known gorilla in the world now lives at the Little Rock Zoo.The national Association of Zoos and Aquariums says it believes the gorilla Trudy is the oldest following the death at age 60 in January of Colo, a gorilla at the zoo in Columbus, Ohio.Colo turned 60 on Dec. 22, but Trudy's exact birth date isn't known.
