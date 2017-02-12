Will states protect their citizens from federal data digs? Few stand up.
The Verge website asked governors in all 50 states if they'd take steps to prevent use of state databases - every thing from driver to public benefit records - by federal agencies seeking to, say, build a registry of Muslims or immigrants. Only 16 governors, not including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, responded.
