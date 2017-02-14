Wildwood Park for the Arts names new artistic director

Dr. Bevan Keating is the new artistic director for Wildwood Park for the Arts, the organization announced last week. Keating served as the artistic director for the park's summer music camp and festival, Wildwood Academy of Music and the Arts, and will continue to oversee the academy, as well as all events in the Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theater and the park's schedule of visual arts exhibitions and festivals.

