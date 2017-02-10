Walton Family Foundation looking for a general counsel
With Betsy DeVos ensconced as federal Education secretary and the prospect increasing for an earthshaking transfer of federal emphasis and dollars from conventional public schools to privatization, these are happy times for the Walton Family Foundation , long putting the Walton billions to work in that same direction in schools . So perhaps it is not simply coincidental that the Walton Family Foundation is advertising for its first general counsel.
