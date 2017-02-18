UA's Walton School eyes downtown location for executive ed program
The Walton College of Business is working to expand its executive education by opening an office in downtown Little Rock that would offer non-degree programs to the health, banking and finance and retail industries in Central Arkansas, the school confirmed today. Brent Williams , associate dean for executive education and outreach, has been meeting with major employers and potential partners assessing need and how the school may "bring the right resources to Central Arkansas."
