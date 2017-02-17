Trump reported to mull use of Nationa...

Trump reported to mull use of National Guard for immigrant crackdown in 11 states, incouding A

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

If every one of the 100,000 Guardsmen arrests and deports about 100 undocumented immigrants, the streets will be cleared of them, along with many businesses, farms, schools and so on. CHURCH FEARS: Pastor Mark D'Ymaz fears churches with large numbers of immigrant will be targetrs of opportunity for federal enforcement efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Wondering 20,837
When you're not loved by a man Wed Guest 7
Exes and Ohs Feb 14 Guest 3
I have no education Feb 14 Aeiou and sometim... 1
xfinity or at&t uverse Feb 13 mer 1
Children under 9 left home alone Feb 12 Guest 1
are you sick of raising a kid alone Feb 10 Guest 1
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC