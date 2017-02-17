Trial reset in lawsuit over fatal pol...

Trial reset in lawsuit over fatal police shots

A jury trial to determine whether a former Little Rock police officer violated the constitutional rights of a 15-year-old boy he shot and killed in 2012, while investigating car break-ins outside an apartment complex, has been postponed until April 3.

