The legislature's assault on the courts
Ernest Dumas has an important column this week, detailing several of the worst assaults on state courts by the current legislature. Constitutional rights will be diminshed, or lost entirely, in the name of weakening education , suppressing minority votes and making it hard for injured people to sue for damages caused by negligence or worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|guess what
|20,829
|Exes and Ohs
|6 hr
|Guest
|3
|When you're not loved by a man
|7 hr
|You know
|3
|I have no education
|16 hr
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Feb 10
|Guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC