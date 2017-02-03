Terraforma Buys NLR Riverfront Land for Entertainment District
Terraforma LLC of Maumelle announced Friday that it has purchased, through Smarthouse Way LLC, 5.6 acres along the Arkansas River at the foot of the under-contruction Broadway Bridge from the city of North Little Rock for $2.6 million.
