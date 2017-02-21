Teen killed in Little Rock apartment robbery tried to stop assailants, affidavit says
A teenager killed at a Little Rock apartment complex earlier this month was trying to stop a robbery when he was fatally shot in the head, according to an affidavit. Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff is accused in the slaying of Alexander Reed, 18, of Little Rock, the court document said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iP addresses can be traced
|1 hr
|In the know
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC