Teen killed in Little Rock apartment ...

Teen killed in Little Rock apartment robbery tried to stop assailants, affidavit says

A teenager killed at a Little Rock apartment complex earlier this month was trying to stop a robbery when he was fatally shot in the head, according to an affidavit. Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff is accused in the slaying of Alexander Reed, 18, of Little Rock, the court document said.

