State Treasurer Milligan found not guilty in wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit
KATV reports that a verdict was reached late last night in the wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit brought by former David Singer , a former Arkansas treasurer's office staffer, against Treasurer Dennis Milligan and his chief of staff Jim Harris . The jury found in favor of Milligan and Harris, finding them not liable on all counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Diane Keisler
|6 hr
|Marti
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC