Speakers hash over LR school closings; step's foes stay vocal
Nanette Edgeston and other parents, community members, clergymen and state and city officials demonstrate Friday outside Franklin Elementary School to protest the decision to close the Little Rock school. Two other schools will also be closed, state education officials decided Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Fri
|Guest
|5
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Fri
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Feb 9
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Feb 9
|Dick
|5
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|Feb 8
|Phart Eight
|81
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC