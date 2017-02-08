Speaker's bill to weaken ethics law amended; still chips away at ethics law
House Speaker Jeremy Gillam 's bill to create more exemptions and loopholes in ethics law was amended yesterday as promised and sailed through senate committee . Three small amendments were made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|45 min
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|7 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC