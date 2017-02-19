Shooting near Little Rock Walgreens injures 1; robbery eyed as motive
Police were searching for a man involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near a Walgreens at the intersection of Geyer Springs Road and Baseline Road in Little Rock. Police were dispatched to the scene just after 1 p.m. and found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound in his upper torso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|mexico
|20,845
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 13
|mer
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC