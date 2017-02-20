Senator proposes to expand campus carry to anyone with added training
Sen. Trent Garner , the Tom Cotton employee who joined the Arkansas Senate this year, has proposed an amendment to the campus carry bill that would open campuses to anyone 25 or older with a concealed carry permit if they receive an additional 16 hours of State Police training. Universities wouldn't be notified of who on campus has such a permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|mexico
|20,850
|Children under 9 left home alone
|13 hr
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|14 hr
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Sun
|LSSLSM
|2
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC