Senator proposes to expand campus carry to anyone with added training

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Trent Garner , the Tom Cotton employee who joined the Arkansas Senate this year, has proposed an amendment to the campus carry bill that would open campuses to anyone 25 or older with a concealed carry permit if they receive an additional 16 hours of State Police training. Universities wouldn't be notified of who on campus has such a permit.

