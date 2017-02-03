Schedule shift sought for 3 LR high schools
The number of Little Rock School District high schools using a college-style class schedule will grow from two to five if the state's education chief approves a proposal that is intended to create "equity of opportunity" for students. Superintendent Mike Poore and Deputy Superintendent Marvin Burton have asked state Education Commissioner Johnny Key to authorize the use of an eight-period A/B block class schedule -- or some variations of that -- at J.A. Fair, Hall and McClellan high schools, starting in the 2017-18 school year.
