Rock Capital to Develop $16M-$17M Downtown Little Rock Hotel
A rendering of improvements to the Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. Rock Capital Real Estate of Little Rock on Friday said it is buying the historic Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. with plans to develop a boutique hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|When you're not loved by a man
|Wed
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
|I have no education
|Feb 14
|Aeiou and sometim...
|1
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Feb 13
|mer
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Feb 12
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC