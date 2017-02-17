Rock Capital to Develop $16M-$17M Dow...

Rock Capital to Develop $16M-$17M Downtown Little Rock Hotel

12 hrs ago

A rendering of improvements to the Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. Rock Capital Real Estate of Little Rock on Friday said it is buying the historic Hall and Davidson buildings at 201-215 W. Capitol Ave. with plans to develop a boutique hotel.

