Rich Mountain Community College merges with UA System
Rich Mountain Community College of Mena has officially merged with the University of Arkansas System, Arkansas Business reports . The college will now be known as the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, or UA Rich Mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Diane Keisler
|6 hr
|Marti
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC