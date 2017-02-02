Restaurant Transitions: The Restaurant at Terry's Finer Foods closes
Just two weeks after it started serving lunch, The Restaurant at Terry's Finer Foods, aka The Sidecar at Terry's, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, has closed.
