Remembering Christa: Family, friends gather at candlelight vigil for slain convenience store clerk
Family and friends of Christa Shockley come together in remembrance of Shockley, who was fatally shot earlier this week, during a candlelight vigil Saturday at the E-Z Mart in Fouke, Ark. Dozens gathered to memorialize Christa Shockley with a candlelight prayer vigil Saturday at the Fouke, Ark., convenience store where she worked and died, allegedly murdered by a 12-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Diane Keisler
|6 hr
|Marti
|1
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Cops at hooters
|Jan 31
|thats funny
|3
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
|church of satan
|Jan 27
|Kennie23
|4
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC