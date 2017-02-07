Quapaw Quarter Association asks governor not to abolish zoning district
The Quapaw Quarter Association, which since 1968 has worked to preserve downtown Little Rock's historic buildings and character, has written Governor Hutchinson asking for his support of the Capitol Zoning District Commission . "We understand there is an effort to abolish the commission," the QQA board president Chuck Cliett and Director Patricia Blick wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Porter "LOPO"
|46 min
|Rzrbk89
|1
|AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Phart Eight
|81
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|8 hr
|Kennie23
|1
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Tue
|doug vance
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|should the strap be brought back to the arkansa...
|Feb 3
|guest
|1
|Don Henley concert
|Jan 31
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC