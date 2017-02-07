Quapaw Quarter Association asks gover...

Quapaw Quarter Association asks governor not to abolish zoning district

Tuesday Read more: Arkansas Times

The Quapaw Quarter Association, which since 1968 has worked to preserve downtown Little Rock's historic buildings and character, has written Governor Hutchinson asking for his support of the Capitol Zoning District Commission . "We understand there is an effort to abolish the commission," the QQA board president Chuck Cliett and Director Patricia Blick wrote.

