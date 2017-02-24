Public comment period begins on medical marijuana commission rules
Have something to say about the draft rules created by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission to govern the licensing of dispensaries and cultivation facilities? The public comment period officially begins tomorrow, Saturday Feb. 25, the state Department of Finance Administration announced today . See below for instructions on how to submit a comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
