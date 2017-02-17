Protests targeted by new legislation
Republican Rep. Kim Hammer of Benton filed legislation today to increase penalties for those who block roadways in the course of protests. The bill sets out a range of penalties for such things as obstructing emergency workers or being armed in the course of a protest.
