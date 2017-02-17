Project aims to cut wrong-way driving
A $3.1 million project aimed at reducing wrong-way crashes on Arkansas freeways has finally been given the go-ahead. The work focuses on installing warning signs and markings with better visibility on the freeway system's 351 off-ramps, 20 percent of which are on Pulaski County freeways.
