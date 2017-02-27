Police ID officer who fatally shot man at Little Rock shopping center
Little Rock police on Monday identified an off-duty officer who fatally shot a man during what authorities say was an attempted robbery. Gregory Lamont Childress of Little Rock was shot by detective Angela Everett around 7:30 p.m. Friday outside the state revenue office at 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road, police said.
