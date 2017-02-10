Performers on display in artist's 'Thrill' exhibit
Paintings by Little Rock based painter Michael Schaeffer were the focus of The Art Department's latest exhibition, 'The Thrill of It All' -- the first of this year's quarterly shows by the Thea Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Children under 9 left home alone
|13 hr
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Fri
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Fri
|Guest
|5
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Feb 10
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Feb 9
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Feb 9
|Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC