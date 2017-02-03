Pedestrian fatally struck in Little Rock was homeless man
The pedestrian struck and killed by a car while crossing a southwest Little Rock road has been identified as a homeless man. Police said Tuesday that 51-year-old Gerald Ferrell died in the accident Sunday.
