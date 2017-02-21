One suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder suffered effects of VX agent - police chief
Feb 24 One of two women suspected of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader with the highly toxic VX nerve agent also suffered its effects, Malaysia's police chief said on Friday. "She was vomiting," Khalid Abu Bakar said in response to a question about whether the women felt the effects of VX, classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you're not loved by a man
|18 hr
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|20 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|iP addresses can be traced
|Thu
|Longhaul
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Wed
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC