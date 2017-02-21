One suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder su...

One suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder suffered effects of VX agent - police chief

Feb 24 One of two women suspected of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader with the highly toxic VX nerve agent also suffered its effects, Malaysia's police chief said on Friday. "She was vomiting," Khalid Abu Bakar said in response to a question about whether the women felt the effects of VX, classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations.

