Officials: Chick-fil-A, Chili's headed to LR airport
LITTLE ROCK, AR - Northeast Arkansas travelers who fly out of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport may have two new places to eat next year, airport officials said Tuesday. In a news release, officials said both Chick-fil-A and Chili's will be opened as part of the airport's concourse renovation project.
