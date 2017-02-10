Officer-shot man faces charges in Nor...

Officer-shot man faces charges in North Little Rock gunfire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

North Little Rock Police arrested the man armed with a shotgun who was shot by an officer outside an apartment Tuesday night, officials said. Irvin Russell Fuller, 59, of Conway was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday and is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail on one count of committing a terroristic act and six counts of aggravated assault, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are you sick of raising a kid alone 15 min Guest 1
Democrats are Corrupt 2 hr Guest 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr see the light 20,818
News AR law allows men to block wives' abortions 8 hr Bra utan Gud 2
Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed. Thu sjspark 1
News Migrant teen: Missed mom Thu Dick 5
News AP NewsBreak: Inmate left in feces nearly dies (Jun '09) Feb 8 Phart Eight 81
See all Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Little Rock Forum Now

Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Little Rock, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC