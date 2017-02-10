Officer-shot man faces charges in North Little Rock gunfire

North Little Rock Police arrested the man armed with a shotgun who was shot by an officer outside an apartment Tuesday night, officials said. Irvin Russell Fuller, 59, of Conway was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday and is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail on one count of committing a terroristic act and six counts of aggravated assault, according to a news release.

