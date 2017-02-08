North Little Rock paying to re-key firms' lockboxes after master key stolen

North Little Rock firefighters are replacing rapid-entry key systems at more than 200 businesses at the city's expense after a master key was stolen from a fire marshal's vehicle in September, North Little Rock Fire Chief Jim Murphy said Tuesday. The loss of the key compromised the security of 224 Knox-Box Rapid Entry Systems, Murphy said, adding that there haven't been reports of any breaches.

