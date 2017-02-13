North Little Rock curbside vacuums attract leaves, fans
Corey Couch and Brian Wilson of the North Little Rock Sanitation Department vacuum up leaves on Lakeshore Place in the Lakewood area of North Little Rock in this file photo. For the better part of two decades, North Little Rock residents have avoided the annual autumn hassle of bagging their own leaves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ugly is as ugly does
|1 hr
|You are reading
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|5 hr
|mer
|1
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Sun
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Feb 10
|Guest
|5
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Feb 10
|Bra utan Gud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC