Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with GOP lawmaker
In this May 3, 2013, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks at ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., to dedicate the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. With his party now holding all of the levers of power in Arkansas politics, Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican state lawmaker, is pushing to remove the names of the statea sA A s most famous Democrats _ Bill and Hillary Clinton _ from Little Rocka sA A s airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|5
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|4 hr
|Interesting
|5
|Diane Keisler
|7 hr
|Marti
|1
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 23
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 23
|Longhaul
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Mimi
|1,773
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC