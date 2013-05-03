Naming airport after Clintons doesn't...

Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with GOP lawmaker

In this May 3, 2013, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks at ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., to dedicate the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. With his party now holding all of the levers of power in Arkansas politics, Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican state lawmaker, is pushing to remove the names of the statea sA A s most famous Democrats _ Bill and Hillary Clinton _ from Little Rocka sA A s airport.

