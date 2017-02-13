Museum of Discovery to Expand Girls in STEM Program
The Museum of Discovery said last week that its Girls in STEM program will serve more girls in 2017 and expand to Jonesboro and Pine Bluff thanks to grants from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. Grants and private donations totaling more than $46,000 will allow the museum to grow the program this year to six weeks and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Sun
|Guest
|1
|are you sick of raising a kid alone
|Feb 10
|Guest
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Feb 10
|Guest
|5
|AR law allows men to block wives' abortions
|Feb 10
|Bra utan Gud
|2
|Male, Registered Silver Lab Looking to Breed.
|Feb 9
|sjspark
|1
|Migrant teen: Missed mom
|Feb 9
|Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC