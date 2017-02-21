Medical marijuana commission approves...

Medical marijuana commission approves draft rules; public hearing set for March 31

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today approved a set of draft rules governing the assignment of licenses to dispensaries and cultivation facilities, thus completing the body's first two months of work. The rules are now subject to a public comment period, after which there will be a hearing on Friday, March 31 at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock.

