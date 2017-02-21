Medical marijuana commission approves draft rules; public hearing set for March 31
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission today approved a set of draft rules governing the assignment of licenses to dispensaries and cultivation facilities, thus completing the body's first two months of work. The rules are now subject to a public comment period, after which there will be a hearing on Friday, March 31 at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Children under 9 left home alone
|Mon
|anonymous
|3
|church of satan
|Mon
|anonymous
|5
|xfinity or at&t uverse
|Sun
|LSSLSM
|2
|When you're not loved by a man
|Feb 15
|Guest
|7
|Exes and Ohs
|Feb 14
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC