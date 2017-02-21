Man tells investigators he fatally shot father at Little Rock home, moved body to shed, police say

A 23-year-old man told police he fatally shot his father during a disturbance in November then moved the body to a shed with the help of a friend, according to an affidavit. Police arrested James Daniel Sparkman on Thursday in the death of his father, 53-year-old James Danthon Sparkman, who was fatally shot at a southwest Little Rock home on Nov. 14. The son, who is identified as Daniel Sparkman in an affidavit, told police his father was armed with a sawed-off shotgun and threatened his girlfriend, the court document said.

