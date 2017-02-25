Man killed after reportedly attempting to rob Little Rock police officer
The officer, who wasn't hurt, was in uniform and said he was walking to an unmarked police car after working off-duty as a security officer at a state revenue office when the robbery attempt happened. The men exchanged gunshots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you're not loved by a man
|Thu
|couch potatos
|8
|Illegal alien Crimes
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
|iP addresses can be traced
|Feb 23
|Longhaul
|3
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Feb 22
|Mimi
|1,773
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Even a courthouse is no sanctuary for immigrant
|Feb 22
|spytheweb
|4
|church of satan
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC