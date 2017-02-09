LR district unveils career program

LR district unveils career program

Weldon Johnson of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation high-fives Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore after presenting a check Wednesday to help fund a career initiative for high school students. The Little Rock School District is adding classes in health professions, technology solutions, teacher preparation and construction trades to its course offerings for 2017-18, and it plans to reinvigorate its law enforcement program.

