LR district unveils career program
Weldon Johnson of the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation high-fives Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore after presenting a check Wednesday to help fund a career initiative for high school students. The Little Rock School District is adding classes in health professions, technology solutions, teacher preparation and construction trades to its course offerings for 2017-18, and it plans to reinvigorate its law enforcement program.
