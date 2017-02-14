LR airport to add restaurant options
The $20.6 million concourse renovation of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is anticipated to include the addition of a Chick-fil-A and Chili's restaurants, the airport announced today. If the plan is approved by the Airport Commission next week, officials said the restaurants could open by the first quarter of 2018.
